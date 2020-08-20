No new Covid-19 cases in the community, three at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, there are three new cases in managed isolation at the border.
The first new case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 5, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.
The second case arrived in the country from Papua New Guinea via Australia on April 8, where they tested positive on arrival.
The third case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 9, where they tested positive on arrival.
All three cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.
A crew member on board a ship berthed in Taranaki, under investigation after returning a weak positive on Friday followed by a negative, has been confirmed as a historical Covid-19 case.
The case had already been reported overseas, the Health Ministry said, therefore they are not being reported in New Zealand's case reporting data.
Meanwhile, no previously reported cases have recovered, with the total number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 108.
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2218. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date 1.94 million.
The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.77 million registered users.
