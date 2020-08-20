No new Covid-19 cases in the community, three at the border

Meanwhile, there are three new cases in managed isolation at the border.



The first new case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 5, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.



The second case arrived in the country from Papua New Guinea via Australia on April 8, where they tested positive on arrival.



The third case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 9, where they tested positive on arrival.



All three cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



A crew member on board a ship berthed in Taranaki, under investigation after returning a weak positive on Friday followed by a negative, has been confirmed as a historical Covid-19 case.