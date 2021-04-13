No new Covid-19 cases in the community, six at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

People walk past a MIQ facility. Source: Getty

However, six new cases have been picked up at the border. Three of them are among the confirmed cases aboard the container ship Mattina.

The ministry said the remaining six confirmed cases aboard the Mattina are expected to be included in tomorrow's case numbers.

Nine cases in total are linked to the vessel, which is currently in quarantine in Bluff.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel came into port on Sunday night and all 21 crew members were tested yesterday morning after two crew members initially reported having virus symptoms.

The ministry said today a South Port pilot, who went aboard the ship as it entered the port, is now not regarded as a close contact and can leave isolation.

This is because the three crew members they had contact with have tested negative. The harbour pilot also wore PPE and are fully vaccinated.

Today's three other cases had travelled from Fiji and South Korea.

The ministry said the number of active cases in New Zealand is 51.

One previously reported case had recovered and another reported on July 16 had been deemed a historical case.