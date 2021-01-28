No new Covid-19 cases in the community, seven in MIQ today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, but there are seven new cases to report in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39 and the country's total number of confirmed cases is 2,402.

Five of the new cases in isolation arrived via Singapore. The other two arrived from Bahrain and India via the UAE and Qatar.

One remaining person is being followed up by contact tracing teams as a contact of the Australian who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

So far, 2,726 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian traveller and 2,670 - or 98 per cent of people - have returned a negative result, an increase of 21 negative test results in the past 24 hours.