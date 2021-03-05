TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases in community overnight, as Govt decides if Auckland lockdown should remain

Source:  1 NEWS

There has been no new community Covid-19 cases overnight, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has confirmed.

The news comes as a decision on whether Auckland will move out of Alert Level 3 is expected today. Source: Breakfast

It comes as officials are expected this afternoon to give an update on the heightened Covid-19 alert levels throughout the nation, following a meeting among Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet.

Auckland was put into Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning, and the rest of the country moved to Level 2, after a Covid-19 case was infectious in the community for around a week.

The 21-year-old man, who tested positive on Saturday, visited City Fitness in Papatoetoe on February 20 and 26, as well as Manukau Institute of Technology and multiple food outlets throughout last week.

However, while test results for those at the exposure events are still coming in, there has been no new cases in the community this week.

The Government's announcement about alert levels will be shown on TVNZ1 and streamlined here on 1 NEWS and Facebook from 4pm.

