No new Covid-19 cases in the community, one in quarantine

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, but there is one new case in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 coronavirus (file picture). Source: istock.com

The person with the virus arrived in Auckland from the Netherlands via Singapore on July 9.

Viking Bay, the fishing vessel carrying two Covid-19 infected mariners, has docked at Wellington's Queens Wharf, the ministry said.

Perimeter fencing has been put around it and maritime security, along with police, are monitoring the wharf and the water.

The crew are set to disembark later today and be tested, with a mobile health unit set up.

Seven of the ship's 20 crew are remaining onboard, while the 13 remaining crew — which includes the infected mariners — will be transferred to a quarantine facility in the capital.

The Spanish flagged fishing vessel, Playa Zahara, has applied for permission for a change of crew at Port Taranaki, the ministry said.

There have been reports of a flu-like illness onboard, meaning health authorities will be testing crew on the ship before it berths tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

The ship will then depart from the onshore quarantine place of inspection and will remain off shore until test results are available on Thursday.

If the results show there is no evidence of Covid-19 onboard, the vessel will then be granted pratique for a crew change.

Meanwhile, managed return flights from Sydney begin tomorrow. Travellers are required to go into managed isolation for 14 days upon arrival.

They do not have to return a negative pre-departure test before flying.

While quarantine-free travel from NSW remains paused, it will resume from Queensland tomorrow.

The ministry also said two previously reported cases have now recovered, meaning the number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 33.

Two previously reported cases, from July 5, have now been deemed as historical.