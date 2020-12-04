No new Covid-19 cases in the community, one at the border

There is one new Covid-19 case to report in managed isolation, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are no new cases to report in the community.

Today’s new case arrived in the country from the Netherlands via France and the United Arab Emirates on August 3. They tested positive on arrival.

They have since been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 30, adding to a total number of confirmed cases of 2524 since the pandemic began.

Vaccination rollout update

More than 2.06 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as of 11.59pm yesterday.

Of that number, 1.25 million are first doses and more than 780,000 are second doses.

About 45,800 doses were administered yesterday, made up of 32,230 first doses and 12,852 second doses - another record daily total.

More than 115,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of that number, around 73,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 78,600 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples, of which almost 50,000 have also received their second doses.

Returnees from Australia

Quarantine-free travel with Australia remains suspended. Eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from all Australian states, barring New South Wales, were provided a seven-day return window which ended at 11.59pm on July 30.

South east Queensland remains in lockdown and the Health Ministry is continuing to remind anyone who returned from Queensland on return flights last week to keep checking locations Queensland Health website and monitor for any symptoms of Covid-19.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing. New locations of interest have been added for Victoria.

Contact tracing staff have identified 2995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30 and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day three test.

Of the 2773 who have so far returned a negative test; five have returned overseas and do not need to be followed up; and 85 have been granted a clinical exemption.

A clinical exemption is granted for a variety of reasons, including infants, children and individuals who are unable to be tested. If a clinical decision is made, the absence of testing does not pose an increased public health risk.

Public health units and contact tracing staff are following up with the remaining 132 people. The group is being contacted and testing has been arranged.

Mattina update



The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Thursday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Details around the remaining eight crew members have been previously provided.

Testing



The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2.5 million after 7447 tests were processed across the country yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 5909.