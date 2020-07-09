No new Covid-19 cases in the community, one at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

However there's one new case to report in managed isolation.



Today’s new case arrived in the country from India via Qatar on May 17, where they tested positive on routine day 1 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,303.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 61 historical cases out of a total of 486 cases.

A previously reported case has since been reclassified as "historical” and has been added to the historical case tally.



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,095,421 after laboratories processed 4,794 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,657.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,826,944 registered users, poster scans have reached 271,329,239 and users have created 10,175,911 manual diary entries.

There have been 588,670 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.



Wastewater Testing



Wastewater testing continues to be a part of New Zealand’s testing and surveillance strategy in the fight against Covid-19. It comes as weak positive results were detected in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. There is a low risk to the New Zealand community, the Ministry said in its assessment of the results.

Subsequent testing was carried out after Queenstown and Wellington returned weak positive results over the weekend and on Monday. They have since returned negative results. Further testing in Christchurch and Rotorua is now underway.

The Health Ministry said the weak positive results are likely from recent positive Covid-19 cases in managed isolation or recently recovered cases who are not infectious but "continue to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling".

"Wastewater testing serves as an early warning system in the fight against Covid-19, as it does in many other countries. When wastewater testing returns weak positives, it's essential that anyone in these areas with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 stay at home and promptly call Healthline (0800 358 5453) about getting a test," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today in a statement.



"Any cases of Covid-19 need to be detected quickly in order to stop the virus spreading in our communities. This is especially important as we head into winter, as people may have the usual winter coughs and colds."

