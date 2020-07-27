No new Covid-19 cases in the community, one at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

File picture. Source: istock.com

It marks 13 days without a new Covid-19 case being discovered in the community.

Meanwhile, there is one new case in managed isolation at the border.



The case arrived in the country from France via the United Arab Emirates on March 9, where they tested positive on routine day three testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, the health ministry said.



The total number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 87, and our total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 2067.

Yesterday, 4510 Covid-19 tests were processed in New Zealand. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is more than 1.81 million.



The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.75 million registered users - an increase of 58,505 users in the past fortnight.