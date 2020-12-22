No new Covid-19 cases in the community or MIQ in NZ

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 coronavirus (file picture). Source: istock.com

There are also no new cases detected at the border.

However, six previously-reported cases aboard the container ship Mattina, which is currently in quarantine in Bluff, have been added to the national tally today.

Nine cases in total are linked to the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel which has 21 crew members in total. It arrived at Bluff’s South Port on Sunday night.

Results of additional testing of the rest of the crew is expected tomorrow and genome sequencing is underway to determine the source of the infections.

Two of the crew members who tested positive were transferred to hospital this morning for an assessment. The Ministry of Health said PPE and infection prevention measures were in place.

Officials will be assessing today whether the rest of the crew will remain aboard the ship throughout their quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the 16 positive Covid-19 cases aboard another ship, the Playa Zahara which is docked in Christchurch, has not yet been added to the national Covid-19 cases tally. Authorities say they are carrying out further tests to find out whether any are historical infections.

The Ministry of Health said contact tracing has also identified 38 people in New Zealand who have been in locations of interest in either Victoria or Queensland.

Of that group, 36 have been tested and returned negative results. The remaining two are not yet due for a test result.

One previously reported case has also recovered today. This brings the number of active cases in New Zealand to 56.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 99 historical cases, out of a total of 655 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 2472.

Yesterday, labs processed 7210 tests. The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,412,361.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,902,266 registered users.