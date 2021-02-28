TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases in community, epidemiological link for yesterday's case possibly found

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

Dr Bloomfield provided the update as Auckland spends its first day in lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the news in a press conference. 

It comes as two cases in the community connected to the cluster were announced yesterday - a 21-year-old MIT student and his mother. 

The 21-year-old (Case M) is in now in Auckland's quarantine facility. The mother is being transferred. The rest of the family is isolating at home with support.

Genome sequencing of revealed Case M was most closely linked to the second family connected to Papatoetoe High School. Genome sequencing confirms he contracted the UK variant of the virus, and that there is only one cluster in the community. 

Genome sequencing for the mother (Case N) is due later today. 

Since this morning, contact tracers have identified a possible epidemiological link, Bloomfield said.  

Wastewater testing in Auckland continues to suggest there isn't a wider outbreak. However, Ardern said it is "more than likely" some cases may emerge in the coming days. 

From 6am today, Auckland was placed in Alert Level 3. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2. The restrictions will be in place for at least seven days.

The list of locations and times cases had been when potentially infectious is on the Ministry of Health website

Ardern asked businesses to check with their employees to make sure they hadn't been at one of the locations.

About 20 close contacts have been identified in one of the locations, the Manukau campus of the Manukau Institute of Technology.

Healthline has been in contact with 2790 people since last night.

There were also two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.  

Today marks exactly one year since New Zealand's first Covid-19 case.

