No new Covid-19 cases in the community, eight at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community and eight to report in managed isolation at the border today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Getty

There is also one new historical case to report. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.



It comes 21 days since New Zealand last recorded a case of Covid-19 in the community.

Today's historical case arrived in the country from India on October 24, where they tested positive at a community testing station after experiencing recent flu-like symptoms, the Ministry of Health said today in a press release.

One case arrived in the country from the UK via Singapore on March 8, where they tested positive on routine Day 12 testing.

Two new cases arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on March 9, where they tested positive on routine Day 12 testing.

Two cases arrived in the country via the UAE – one from Ethiopia and the other yet to be determined – on March 18, where they tested positive on routine Day 3 testing.

Three of the cases arrived in the country from India via the UAE on March 20, where they tested positive on routine Day 0 testing.

All eight cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility. Today’s historical case is in self-isolation.



The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is four, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 63.



New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,106.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,852,557 after 2,690 tests were processed on Sunday. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,447 tests processed.

The NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,759,627 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 228,522,267 and users have created 8,687,355 manual diary entries. There have been 905,858 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.