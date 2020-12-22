TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases in the community or at the border

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

No new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the community in New Zealand today.

Covid-19 coronavirus (file picture). Source: istock.com

There were also no new cases of the coronavirus recorded in managed isolation and quarantine, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today.

It said two new historical cases had been detected in managed isolation. A previously reported case had also been deemed historical and was not considered infectious. 

This person had travelled from Nepal and was reported on May 6, the ministry said. They had already been counted as part of New Zealand's tally. 

One of the two historical cases had arrived from Japan on April 25. They tested positive at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. 

The second historical case arrived on May 5 from Egypt via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at an Auckland managed isolation facility.

The ministry also said two previously reported cases had recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 27. The country's total number on confirmed cases is 2288. 

Yesterday there were no new cases of the virus recorded in the community and two cases intercepted at the border.

