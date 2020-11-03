No new Covid-19 cases in the community or at the border today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community or at the border, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Getty

The ministry said a case which had arrived from Russia on July 1 had now been confirmed as historical.

It also said a case from late June had been reclassified as historical.

This means the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 32, with the country's total cases to date 2409.

Customs had advised the ministry the vessel two infected international mariners are on is expected to return to New Zealand early next week.

"Details including which port it will dock at are still being finalised and will be announced when confirmed."

The ministry said the current plan was for unwell crew onboard to be transferred to a quarantine facility, while those who remained aboard the ship would be subject to a health management plan.

The mariners arrived in Auckland with nine others on Monday and were transported in a minibus to New Plymouth to board deep sea fishing vessel, Viking Bay.

Three close contacts of the mariners were identified — the minibus driver, a port pilot, and a Customs officer. All are isolating.

News emerged more crew members aboard Viking Bay have come down with Covid-19 symptoms.

The Ports of Auckland has offered the vessel quarantine anchorage.

The ministry said public health officials and Customs were continuing to monitor a second ship which has crew onboard with Covid-19 symptoms.

At this stage, this vessel is remaining at sea.