No new Covid-19 cases in the community or at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.

This includes no cases detected in managed isolation or at the border.

Today's update was provided in a press release by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.



Yesterday 3,620 tests were processed.

Of the 1000 passengers who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on 19, 21 and 23 April, two of those have let health officials know they were at a location of interest in Perth's Covid-19 outbreak.

"They are being treated as casual contacts and have both had their tests today, with results due this week," the Ministry of Health says.

"The risk to the public has been assessed again to be very low. They remain in isolation until their test results come back."

It comes as metropolitan Perth and the surrounding Peel region are in lockdown until Monday over a small Covid-19 outbreak.