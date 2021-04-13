No new Covid-19 cases in the community, 10 in MIQ over past two days

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community and 10 in managed isolation at the border over the past two days, according to the Ministry of Health.

The border cases confirmed today includes three of the four Viking Bay mariners who remain aboard the ship docked in Wellington. Sixteen others are carrying out their quarantine at a MIQ facility.

It follows the arrival of 16 Covid-positive crew members on board the Playa Zahara fishing vessel in Lyttelton Port this morning. Three of the crew members on Friday tested positive for the more contagious Delta variant.



Testing carried out at Port Taranaki on July 13 found 16 of the 18 crew members positive for Covid-19. All crew members will be re-tested today.



Case numbers

The first of today's new cases is a contact of another case who arrived on a direct flight from Fiji on July 12, where they tested positive on day three testing.

Two other cases also arrived in the country via a direct flight from Fiji, testing positive on routine day three testing.

The three mariners on board the Viking Bay tested positive on July 12 thorugh surveillance testing. They remain on board the vessel docked at Queens Wharf.

Two cases arrived from South Africa via Qatar on July 15, where they both tested positive on routine day one testing.

Two others, whose full travel history has not yet been obtained, flew in on July 13, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.

All 10 cases, barring the mariners, have since been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

There are also two new historical cases to report today.

The first arrived in the country via the Philippines on November 27, where they tested positive on routine day three testing. Their full itinerary is unknown. As it was reported last year, the case is not included in total reported figures since January.

The second arrived from India via Serbia and the United Arab Emirates on June 26, where they tested positive on routine day zero testing.

Both cases have since been transferred to a Hamilton quarantine facility.

A further case from India reported on Friday as a historical has now been reclassified as under investigation and has been removed from New Zealand’s tally at this stage, the Ministry said.

Fourteen previously reported case have now recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 45.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,458.

Testing

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,397,849 after 4,436 tests were processed across New Zealand on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average is 6692.

NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,899,806 registered users, poster scans have reached 307,515,212 and users have created 11,995,246 manual diary entries.

There have been 623,035 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.