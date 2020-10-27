No new Covid-19 cases in the community, 10 at the border

There are 10 cases in managed isolation at the border.



One case arrived in the country from the United Arab Emirates via Malaysia on March 28, where they tested positive on routine day 12 testing.



One case arrived in the country from Canada via the US on April 1, where they tested positive on day seven testing after being symptomatic.



One case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates also on April 1, where they tested positive on day eight after experiencing symptoms.



One case, a contact of another case, arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 3, where they tested positive on day seven testing.



Three cases arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 5, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.



One case arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 6, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.



Two cases arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 8, where they tested positive on arrival.



All 10 cases have since been transported to MIQ facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.



No previously reported cases have recovered, with the total number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 105.