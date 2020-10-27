No new Covid-19 cases in the community, 10 at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to announce in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.
There are 10 cases in managed isolation at the border.
One case arrived in the country from the United Arab Emirates via Malaysia on March 28, where they tested positive on routine day 12 testing.
One case arrived in the country from Canada via the US on April 1, where they tested positive on day seven testing after being symptomatic.
One case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates also on April 1, where they tested positive on day eight after experiencing symptoms.
One case, a contact of another case, arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 3, where they tested positive on day seven testing.
Three cases arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 5, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.
One case arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 6, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.
Two cases arrived in the country from India via the UAE on April 8, where they tested positive on arrival.
All 10 cases have since been transported to MIQ facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.
No previously reported cases have recovered, with the total number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 105.
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2215.
Border-related Covid-19 positive case
There are no new positive cases from contacts of the Covid-19 case in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility. The worker returned a positive swab after being tested on Tuesday.
Fifteen close contacts have been identified, and all have been contacted and are self-isolating. Eleven have returned negative test results and health officials are awaiting further results.
Case investigations continue, but there are no locations of interest to report at this stage. Any locations of interest will be on the Ministry's website and push notifications sent out.
Yesterday, 5185 tests for Covid-19 were processed, adding to a total of 1.93 million since the pandemic began.
The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.77 million registered users.
Today's update was provided by the Ministry of Health in a press release.