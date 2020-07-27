No new Covid-19 cases found at border, none in community today

The Ministry of Health is today reporting no new Covid-19 cases found at the border, however there is one historical case in managed isolation.

Source: istock.com

As the case reported today is historical, they are considered to be recovered and not infectious.

The case arrived in New Zealand from the United Arab Emirates via Malaysia on April 24.

They returned a weak positive test on day 12 and were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland as a precaution while under investigation.

Meanwhile, there are no new virus cases in the community today.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand remains at 18. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 2289.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says the risk to New Zealand after a Melbourne community case was revealed Tuesday remains low.

Contact tracing teams are chasing 4500 passengers who recently travelled from Victoria to New Zealand.

Two people have contacted Healthline to identify themselves as casual contacts. One of those contacts, who was symptomatic, has been tested and since returned a negative result. The Ministry said after an assessment by public health staff, the second person didn't need a test.

"At this stage the Ministry is recommending that quarantine-free travel between New Zealand the state of Victoria can continue with certain additional precautions in place," the Ministry said.

"The Ministry’s public health team remains in contact with their counterparts in Australia about the situation in Melbourne.

"Anyone who was at one of the locations of interest in Melbourne at the specified time cannot travel to New Zealand for 14 days from exposure. Anyone already in New Zealand who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne during the time specified, must call Healthline for advice on isolating and testing."

Yesterday, 3704 Covid-19 tests were processed in New Zealand, brining the total to 2.07 million.

The Covid Tracer now has 2.82 million registered users.