No new Covid-19 cases on the eve of Cabinet considering a move to Level 1

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that no new Covid-19 cases have been recorded overnight, making it 16 days in a row without a new case.

A file image of actual SARS-CoV-2 - commonly known as the 2019/20 coronavirus - under an electron microscope. Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML

Today's numbers come on the eve of Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss a timeline for a move to Level 1.

That move would allow gatherings of more than 100 people, with many businesses able to fully re-open with full capacity.

There remains only a single active case in New Zealand, and that person is not in hospital.

The number of diagnosed confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand stands at 1504 - 1481 of those have recovered.

A total of 22 people have died from Covid-19 in New Zealand.