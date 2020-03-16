TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases on the eve of Cabinet considering a move to Level 1

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that no new Covid-19 cases have been recorded overnight, making it 16 days in a row without a new case.

Today's numbers come on the eve of Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss a timeline for a move to Level 1.

That move would allow gatherings of more than 100 people, with many businesses able to fully re-open with full capacity.

There remains only a single active case in New Zealand, and that person is not in hospital.

The number of diagnosed confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand stands at 1504 - 1481 of those have recovered.

A total of 22 people have died from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Cabinet is due to consider the timeline for a move to Level 1 tomorrow, and the number of cases being so low over the past two weeks will be taken into consideration.

