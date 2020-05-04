There are no new Covid-19 cases, or deaths, in New Zealand today.

The national total of Covid-19 cases remains at 1487, with the death toll at 20.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the news in a media conference today.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is just one moment in time," Dr Bloomfield said.

"The real test is later this week when we factor an incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for people to display symptoms which is generally five to six days after exposure," he said.

"So that's when we will have an indication if there are any new cases coming through that might be emerging in the community as a result of our shift from Level 4 to Level 3.



"We cannot afford to squander all the hard work and effort of the past weeks. We did see at the weekend it can be easy to start slackening off and we need to maintain discipline and keep pushing on and sustain the advantage that we have fought so hard for."

Now 1276 people have recovered from Covid-19, up 10 on yesterday, meaning 86 per cent of people in New Zealand who have contracted Covid-19 have now recovered.

There are four people in hospitals throughout the country with Covid-19. None of these people are in intensive care.

One previously probable case has been confirmed as a case of Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and what New Zealand compares to other nations - to 1137.

Yesterday there were 2473 tests for Covid-19 carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total number of tests to almost 152,700.