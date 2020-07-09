No new Covid-19 cases at border or in community

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report at the border or in the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Border workers will soon have the choice to reduce the number of nasal swabs they have to complete. Source: Associated Press

However, there is one historical case.

The person had undergone a pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand, the ministry said.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is unchanged at 2,353, as one previously confirmed case has now been classified as under investigation.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is four. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 23.

The ministry says the two people with Covid-19 who were transferred to Middlemore Hospital from the Auckland quarantine facility last week both remain in a stable condition.

The ministry said New Zealand's halt of the quarantine-free travel with Victoria, Australia which is in place until Thursday, would be reviewed again tomorrow.

Yesterday, one coronavirus case was detected at the border. They had travelled from India.