No new Covid-19 cases at border or in community

There are no new Covid-19 cases at the border or in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: istock.com

The ministry said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield now required everyone who had visited the greater Melbourne area since May 20 to self-isolate until they get a negative test result.

This is due to the fact Melbourne's coronavirus cluster continues to grow, along with the number of locations of interest.

"This is an additional precaution."

The ministry said of the 5000 people it had emailed yesterday who had travelled to Melbourne between May 20 and 25, contract tracers had been unable to reach 500 of them.

As a result, they are being followed up by calls and texts.

Trying to contact these travellers comes after the pause in quarantine-free travel with Victoria was extended until June 4.

"We recommend travellers from Melbourne call ahead to their testing provider to inform them they need to be tested under Section 70," the ministry said.

"This is to help testing providers manage demands on community testing stations. It also notifies providers not to charge as regardless of whether or not people are symptomatic, testing is free for those affected by the Section 70 notice. This includes for visitors to New Zealand.

"Auckland public health officials are reporting an increase in demand for testing today. But they advise they have adequate testing capacity across the city, and are ready and able to scale up if demand significantly increases."

New Zealand's total number of active cases is 21, while the total number of infections to date is 2314.