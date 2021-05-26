TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases at border or in the community today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new Covid-19 cases at the border and none in the community today, the Ministry of Health has announced. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were no cases at the border or in the community. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, two Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

This brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border to two per day.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

It's a different story in Melbourne, where the latest community cluster has risen to 15.

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria was paused at 7.59pm yesterday for 72-hours following the growing number of cases in Melbourne's community.

The Ministry of Health here is asking anyone who has been in the Whittlesea, Victoria area to have a test five days after they were last in Whittlesea and stay in their accommodation until they have a negative test result, even if they do not have symptoms.

Anyone from the wider Melbourne area who develops symptoms while in New Zealand should also ring Healthline and arrange to get tested, the ministry says.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:42
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
2
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
3
Ardern won't confirm or deny whether security concerns behind resignation of Chinese MPs
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
Police appeal for footage of 'dangerous' Mongrel Mob tangi procession on SH2
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:21

'Get your kids up' — Tonight's once-in-decades super blood moon could be accompanied by 'full-on aurora'
02:41

Six more Covid-19 cases found in Melbourne's community

Cancer patients caught up in Waikato DHB cyber attack should be sent to Australia, Judith Collins says
04:05

First man to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the UK dies of unrelated illness