No new Covid-19 cases at border or in the community today

There are no new Covid-19 cases at the border and none in the community today, the Ministry of Health has announced.
Yesterday, two Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.
This brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border to two per day.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.
It's a different story in Melbourne, where the latest community cluster has risen to 15.
New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria was paused at 7.59pm yesterday for 72-hours following the growing number of cases in Melbourne's community.
The Ministry of Health here is asking anyone who has been in the Whittlesea, Victoria area to have a test five days after they were last in Whittlesea and stay in their accommodation until they have a negative test result, even if they do not have symptoms.
Anyone from the wider Melbourne area who develops symptoms while in New Zealand should also ring Healthline and arrange to get tested, the ministry says.