No new Covid-19 cases at border or in the community today

There are no new Covid-19 cases at the border and none in the community today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Yesterday, two Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

This brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border to two per day.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

It's a different story in Melbourne, where the latest community cluster has risen to 15.

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria was paused at 7.59pm yesterday for 72-hours following the growing number of cases in Melbourne's community.

The Ministry of Health here is asking anyone who has been in the Whittlesea, Victoria area to have a test five days after they were last in Whittlesea and stay in their accommodation until they have a negative test result, even if they do not have symptoms.