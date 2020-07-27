No new Covid-19 cases at border or in community today

There are no new Covid-19 cases at New Zealand's border today, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

File picture. Source: istock.com

There are also no new cases in the community.

It means New Zealand's total number of active cases remains at 23.

The country's total coronavirus cases to date also remains at 2257.

The ministry said it was in contact with Queensland Health officials following news a man who accidentally mixed with New Zealand-bound travellers yesterday has tested positive for the virus.

Read more Man who accidentally mixed with NZ-bound travellers at Brisbane Airport tests positive for Covid-19

The man and his travel partner were mistakenly directed to the airport's green departure zone, instead of the red zone for travellers from higher-risk countries.

The pair spent about two hours among passengers of three New Zealand-bound flights.

CCTV footage shows they spent most of that time in Hudson Café, where they had minimal interaction with other people and wore masks appropriately. The footage also shows the table was also cleaned once they left.

However, yesterday, New Zealand's Ministry of Health warned passengers who arrived in the country from Brisbane on three recent flights to monitor their health following the breach.

Once the breach was identified, both the man and his travel partner were tested for Covid-19.

The man's initial test was equivocal, meaning it was neither positive nor negative. Further testing revealed he is positive.

Meanwhile, the other passenger has tested negative for the virus.

Serology testing is underway to determine if the confirmed case is historical.

Yesterday, there were three cases reported in managed isolation.

Two of yesterday's cases had arrived from Pakistan.

The full travel details of the third case were still being determined.