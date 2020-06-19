No new Covid-19 cases announced today, after three cases earlier this week

Health officials had no new Covid-19 cases to report today, capping a tough week in which three previous cases were announced - ending New Zealand's unique Covid-19-free status.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield updated media in a press conference this afternoon.



The number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1507.



Approximately 6273 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 327,460.



Another two significant clusters from the country's earlier outbreak - including the Bluff wedding and the Rosewood Rest Home - also closed today, Dr Bloomfield said. One remaining significant cluster, St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home, is still open.



All of the current cases are linked to those arriving into New Zealand internationally.

Yesterday, a man in his 60s who had flown into the country on June 13 was announced as New Zealand's third confirmed case this week.

He had travelled from Pakistan, to Doha, then on to Melbourne before arriving in Auckland. Dr Bloomfield said in yesterday's announcement that officials had been working to contact those who had been on board the same flight and that they would need to go into isolation as close contacts.

The man is not connected to the two cases previously announced this week - two women who had arrived from the UK and were granted an exemption to travel from Auckland to Wellington to be with a dying relative.

read more Dr Bloomfield apologises for Covid-19 debacle, but doesn't believe community is at risk

Health authorities were yesterday working on contacting 27 people who were considered to be close contacts of those two women.