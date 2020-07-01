No new Covid-19 cases announced in New Zealand for fourth day in a row

No cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.
There was no live briefing this afternoon, with the news instead being announced in a statement released at 1pm.
A total of 18 cases remain active in the country as of yesterday, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, with one person being treated at Auckland City Hospital.
The total number of confirmed people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand curently stands at 1180.
There were also no new deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.
One significant cluster remains open, which is due to close on Monday, July 6.
The Health Ministry's laboratories yesterday completed 2900 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 411,932. The seven-day rolling average of tests is 3500.
The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 588,000 registrations.
About 76,312 posters have been created by businesses and those posters have been scanned 1,331,803 times so far.