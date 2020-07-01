No new Covid-19 cases announced in New Zealand for fourth day in a row

No cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand

There was no live briefing this afternoon, with the news instead being announced in a statement released at 1pm.



A total of 18 cases remain active in the country as of yesterday, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, with one person being treated at Auckland City Hospital.

The total number of confirmed people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand curently stands at 1180.

There were also no new deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.



One significant cluster remains open, which is due to close on Monday, July 6.