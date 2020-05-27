No new Covid-19 cases announced for fifth consecutive day, no patients left in hospitals

The Director-General of Health has announced there are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Dr Ashley Bloomfield also said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 21.

It marked the fifth consecutive day of no new cases.

Dr Bloomfield used today's update to announce a second app along with the Covid tracer app has been launched for healthcare workers.

"We're launching another app today called Āwhina and this is an app for healthcare professionals and staff.

"It provides them with access to up-to-date information on the case definition, on local clinical pathways and on guidance on use of PPE among other things.

"We're very pleased to be able to provide that information to our health profession workforce so its available on their mobile device and it is updated as it is updated on our website.

Dr Bloomfield added people "across the system" gave feedback on the app while it was being developed.

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, remains at 1504. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations – is still 1154.

Of those cases, Dr Bloomfield confirmed 1462 people have recovered, up one from yesterday and leaving just 21 active cases in the country. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Dr Bloomfield added there is no one in hospital with the virus at the moment.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus. Two have been closed.