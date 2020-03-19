TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases again as Marist cluster closes, NZ remains coronavirus-free for a full week

Source:  1 NEWS

One of the country's largest Covid-19 clusters has been marked as closed today, as New Zealand reaches 24 days without any new cases and seven days since the last active case recovered.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

Only five of the country's 16 significant clusters remain open, after the Marist College cluster in Auckland was closed today.

Ninety-six of New Zealand's Covid-19 cases were linked to the Marist College cluster.

A cluster is closed when 28 days - two full transmission periods - have passed since the last case linked to the cluster finished their isolation period.

The Marist College cluster was the country's second largest, after the Bluff wedding cluster. 

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504 and 22 people have died of the virus in New Zealand.

Another 824 people were tested for Covid-19 yesterday and all returned negative results.

There have now been 311,121 Covid-19 tests done in the country since the outbreak began, with around 298,194 testing supplies in stock.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
