No new Covid-19 cases for 20th consecutive day, new testing milestone hit

More than 300,000 Covid-19 tests have now been carried out in New Zealand since the outbreak began, with another 3350 returning negative results since yesterday.

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand for the 20th consecutive day, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504 as a result.

There were 3350 tests carried out yesterday, meaning 301,882 tests have now been done in total. It represents 6 per cent of the country's population, the Ministry of Health says.

New Zealand has around 259,498 testing supplies still in stock.

Nine of the 16 significant clusters are closed, uncharged from yesterday.

