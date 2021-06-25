No new community Covid cases on crucial day of test results

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community on a crucial day of test results in Wellington's virus scare.

Cars queue at the Covid-19 testing station in Te Papa's car park. Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said results from wastewater testing from Tuesday were also negative. This was from sites around Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua.

"Again, another encouraging piece of news," he remarked.

Hipkins added 10,749 tests were processed yesterday, 3713 of which had been taken in Wellington.

A further 4500 were expected to be carried out today.

It comes after a Sydney man's visit to Wellington over the weekend.

As of 8am this morning, 1752 people had been identified as contacts of the Australian man and were in the country's national contact tracing database, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Of these 1752 people, 550 were required to isolate for 14 days and test negative for the virus twice. The rest needed a negative test on day five and to monitor themselves for any symptoms.

Of the 1752 people identified so far, Bloomfield added 532 had returned a negative test result, eight had returned overseas and 1212 were waiting for their results.

He said there was two new Covid-19 cases in recent returnees.

Bloomfield earlier told Breakfast this morning it is "critical" officials continue to see no new cases amid as today and tomorrow marked five or six days since people were potentially exposed to the virus.

Confirmation of the man's positive test result came through late on Tuesday after he visited Wellington over the weekend. He checked into multiple eateries and tourist hot spots around the city.

A total of 20 locations of interest have been named, while demand for tests has seen those potentially exposed to the virus asked to book in advance.