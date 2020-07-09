No new community Covid-19 cases as Wellington returns to Alert Level 1

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Meanwhile, there is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation.

The new case arrived from Afghanistan via the United Arab Emirates on June 16.

The person tested positive for the virus on day 12 in Auckland, but they are not staying at the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility, meaning they are not linked to the two positive day 12 tests reported yesterday.

"As is standard protocol, we will investigate the reason for the day 12 positive test," the Ministry said in a statement.

There are now 31 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, adding to a total of 2386 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Today's update comes as Wellingtonians woke in Alert Level 1 this morning.

The capital shifted to Alert Level 2 at 6pm last Wednesday, at the time running through to 11.59pm Sunday, while the rest of the country remained at Alert Level 1.

However, those restrictions were on Sunday extended until 11.59pm today.

The heightened restrictions came after a Sydney traveller tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19 after returning to Australia. Their partner, who was also in New Zealand, later tested positive too.

So far, 2618 people have been identified as contacts of the traveller who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.



Of those contacts, 2505, or 96 per cent, have returned a negative Covid-19 test result. Meanwhile eight people are awaiting a result, 14 have been granted a clinical exemption and eight have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them.



"The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams," the Ministry said.

Still, anyone who was at any of the locations of interest visited by the Sydney traveller at the relevant times is advised to immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.



"There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing," the Ministry warned.

Yesterday, 10,097 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, of which 1379 were in the Greater Wellington region.

The total number of tests since the pandemic began is 2.28 million.

The Covid Tracer app now has 2.88 million registered users, with 804,481 poster scans in the 24 hours to midday yesterday.