No new community Covid-19 cases a week on from infected traveller's visit

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Ten new cases of the virus were recorded at the country's border.

It comes as test results continue to come in after a Sydney traveller visited Wellington just over a week ago, then tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Almost 2600 people have been identified as potential contacts of the case, who moved around the Wellington region between June 19 and 21.

So far 2273 of those contacts have tested negative for Covid-19. Eight have been excluded from testing and the rest are being followed up or are awaiting results.

Locations of interest in Wellington are available on the Ministry of Health website. Anyone who has been at the locations at the relevant times should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also confirmed today that two contacts of a miner in Australia's Northern Territory have travelled to New Zealand.

The Covid-positive person was detected in the Newmont’s Granite gold mine, 350km north-west, of Alice Springs.

Both people who travelled to New Zealand are in isolation and being tested according to the type of contact they had with the case at the mine. One has returned a negative test result already, and the result for the other individual is expected tomorrow. They will both undertake around day-five testing.

"New Zealand health officials remain in contact with our Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation," the Ministry said.

"There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing."

The trans-Tasman bubble has been paused until 11.59pm tomorrow. The decision will be reviewed tomorrow.

Managed isolation cases

Meanwhile, there were 10 new coronavirus cases found at the border today.

One of today's new cases arrived from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on June 14. They tested positive on day 12 in managed isolation in Auckland.

Another new case today arrived on June 14 from the Maldives via the United Arab Emirates and too tested positive on 12 in managed isolation in Auckland.

Both cases are under further investigation to rule out in-facility transmission.

Another new case today arrived from the Philippines via Singapore and tested positive on day 8 in managed isolation in Auckland. The person was a contact of a previously reported case.

Of the remaining new cases today, one arrived from the Netherlands via the United Arab Emirates, one arrived from Oman via the United Arab Emirates, two arrived from South Africa via Qatar, one arrived from India via Qatar, one arrived from Malaysia via Singapore and the travel history of one other is still being obtained. All tested positive in the first two days in managed isolation in Auckland.

"The number, and diversity of origins, of new border cases in New Zealand is a stark reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing in many parts of the world," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Yesterday, 3527 tests were carried out for Covid-19 in New Zealand. Of those, 754 were in the greater Wellington region.

The total number of coronavirus tests carried out since the pandemic began is 2.27 million.

The Covid Tracer app now has 2.87 million registered users.

"It is incredibly important that people keep a record of where they've been. It can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19," the Ministry said.



"We recommend people continue to scan using the NZ Covid Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it."