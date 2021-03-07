TODAY |

No new community Covid-19 cases reported overnight - Chris Hipkins

Source:  1 NEWS

No new community cases of Covid-19 have been detected overnight, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, the Covid-19 Response Minister says there could be more border cases announced today. Source: Q+A

He confirmed the latest update while on Q+A this morning, ahead of the official Ministry of Health release at 1pm.

It comes as Auckland moves from its Alert Level 3 lockdown to Level 2 today, with the rest of the country moving to Level 1.

If no community cases are confirmed during the rest of today, it would make a full seven days since the last community case. 

Hipkins says it's possible there are more cases in managed isolation or quarantine to be announced today; nine were announced yesterday.

The official Ministry of Health update is due at 1pm today, in a written media statement. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Police investigation launched after body found in burning car in south-east Auckland
2
No new community Covid-19 cases reported overnight - Chris Hipkins
3
Dalai Lama receives 'very, very helpful' Covid-19 vaccine in India
4
Two people dead following separate crashes across the country
5
Auckland wakes up to Alert Level 2, rest of the country at Alert Level 1
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Plea to fishers to take used gear home as bird injuries skyrocket over summer

Car fire in East Auckland, body may be inside
00:25

Wellington heritage-listed building suffers damage after contractors burst pipe

Australia extends date to review trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, Auckland 'still a hotspot'