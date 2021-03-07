No new community Covid-19 cases reported overnight - Chris Hipkins

No new community cases of Covid-19 have been detected overnight, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.
He confirmed the latest update while on Q+A this morning, ahead of the official Ministry of Health release at 1pm.
It comes as Auckland moves from its Alert Level 3 lockdown to Level 2 today, with the rest of the country moving to Level 1.
If no community cases are confirmed during the rest of today, it would make a full seven days since the last community case.
Hipkins says it's possible there are more cases in managed isolation or quarantine to be announced today; nine were announced yesterday.
The official Ministry of Health update is due at 1pm today, in a written media statement.