No new community cases of Covid-19 today ahead of Govt’s alert level decision

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, ahead of Cabinet’s meeting this afternoon to discuss any potential alert level changes.

Source: Getty

There are also no new cases in managed isolation.

Today’s numbers were confirmed in a statement from the Ministry of Health ahead of the Government’s announcement about alert levels at 4pm.

All students who were outstanding at Papatoetoe High School have now been re-tested. All have returned negative Covid-19 test results.

Two students declined to be tested, and are being "closely managed" by public health officials.

Demand for testing also continues to be strong, particularly in Auckland. Yesterday, 11,402 tests were processed. More than 69,000 tests have now been processed in the past week.

The seven-day rolling average for tests up until yesterday is 9903.

Close to 6000 people have been contacted in regards to the latest Auckland outbreak and had been provided with advice on testing and self-isolation.

Further wastewater testing in three Auckland sites, including Papatoetoe, continue to come back negative for the virus.

"An additional sample was taken from a site closer to Papatoetoe on the same day, also testing negative," the Ministry of Health said.

"A sample from the South Western Interceptor came back positive for the same day, but this is a regular occurrence as it is near the Auckland quarantine facility."



The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 68. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been 2033 cases in the country.

There have been 37 historical cases in the country since January 1.

Auckland was put into Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning, and the rest of the country moved to Level 2, after a Covid-19 case was infectious in the community for around a week.

The 21-year-old man, who tested positive on Saturday, visited City Fitness in Papatoetoe on February 20 and 26, as well as Manukau Institute of Technology and multiple other places throughout last week.

There were also no new community cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday as tests from key locations visited by the man last week rolled in.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has more than 2.73 million users. Posters have been scanned nearly 207 million times and users have created nearly 8.2 million manual diary entries.

There have been 1.55 million scans in the past 24 hours.