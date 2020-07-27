TODAY |

No new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, five in MIQ

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, and five cases in managed isolation facilities. 

Today's update was given via a written statement, as there is no press conference scheduled. 

Today's list did include an Air New Zealnd employee who tested positive late yesterday after returning to New Zealand from Japan at the end of last month. The worker had been in the community after the flight but autorities have said they don't think the person is part of the Auckland cluster. 

While that case was confirmed by the Ministry of Health last last night, the airline staffer is included in today's tally. 

The employee initially tested negative after arriving back in the country but tested positive over the weekend as part of routine surveillance testing. 

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the air crew member had only recently received a vaccination for the virus before becoming infected. 

There are currently 72 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, four of which are in the community. 

It's been just over a week since the last reported case of community transmission on 28 February, according to the Ministry of Health. 

