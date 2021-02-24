No new community cases of Covid-19 announced today, one in managed isolation

There is one new Covid-19 case to report in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

There are no new community cases to report, the ministry said in a press release this afternoon.



Today's new case, a contact of a Covid-19 case, arrived in the country from Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates, where they tested positive around day 5 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



It comes after a worker at KFC Botany, known as Case L, was announced in the community yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Auckland cluster to 12.

Case L is a household contact of cases I, J and K in the Auckland February cluster. Case A is a student at Papatoetoe High School and Case B is her mother, who works doing laundry for international airline crew.



The case, who has been in quarantine since Tuesday, initially returned a negative test on arrival in quarantine, but then developed symptoms and returned a positive test.



Two previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 66. The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 2,016.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,701,362.

On Friday, 7,676 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 7,189 tests processed.



KFC Botany Testing Update



Eleven KFC staff, who are considered close plus contacts of Case L, have all been contacted and will begin testing today, day 5, since their last contact. They will be self-isolating for 14 days along with their household contacts.



Members of the public who entered the store between 3.30pm on Monday, February 22 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February 23, are close contacts and should also be tested today, day 5. They are also required to get a test on day 12 and continue to isolate at home for the remainder of the 14-day period until March 8.

Members of the public who went through the KFC drive through between 3.30pm Monday, February 22 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February 23 are casual plus contacts and should also get tested today, day 5 and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned.



Papatoetoe High School Tests



Case A, a student at Papatoetoe High School, had 31 close contacts at the school, with one person - Case D - testing positive. All others have tested negative.



As of 8am this morning, 1515 of the 1525 students and staff classified as casual plus contacts of Case A have returned at least one negative test result since February 15, excluding three positive cases in Case E, I and J. The number of people requiring tests has been reduced following a further investigation into school leavers and absent staff who are not a contact.



All casual plus contacts have been undergoing a follow-up test on or after February 22. All results from the additional testing have so far been negative.

Papatoetoe High School is expected to open on Monday, March 1. Students and staff are all required to produce a recent negative test result since February 22 before returning to school.



Kmart Botany Contacts



A total of 34 staff members have been identified as close plus contacts, which has increased following further investigation.



The Health Ministry has so far received 32 negative results, with testing of others being carried out as they fall due.



The ministry has also been contacted by 1,762 people who reported being at the store at the times of interest and have been provided with public health advice. Health officials so far have 1,680 negative test results for this group.



They have been asked to isolate for 14 days and be tested at day 5 and day 12 after their exposure to the case. People who have symptoms will be tested at different intervals.



Locations of Interest



Anyone who has visited any locations of interest at the times specified is advised to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Those who have received a text with their initial Covid test result should continue to follow the advice given for the period of self-isolation.



Anyone who went to Kmart Botany or Dark Vape on Friday, February 19 is required to self-isolate until Friday, March 5. Those who went to either store on Saturday, February 20, is required to self-isolate until Saturday 6 March.

Anyone with symptoms but have not been to a location of interest has been advised to stay home and call Healthline for advice.

Testing Locations in metro Auckland



Additional community testing centres are available in Auckland, many of which have extended hours, including Wiri, Ōtara, Botany, Pakuranga Heights, Balmoral, Henderson and Northcote.



A testing centre at Lloyd Elsmore Park, Pakuranga Heights, will be open from 8am – 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.