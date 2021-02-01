No new community or border cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

There are no community cases of Covid-19 to report for the fifth day in a row.

Your playlist will load after this ad

No new cases were also reported in managed isolation in the last 24 hours, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at today's 1pm briefing.

It’s been just over a week since a Northland woman was found to have contracted the South African strain of Covid-19 during her stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel.

All of the people who had been staying in the hotel during the time the woman was in managed isolation have now been contacted by the Ministry of Health, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

All tests from the 349 Pullman Hotel guests have been negative at this stage, with five tests outstanding.

Those are from two family bubbles who are being tested today by mobile testing units. Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health expects to have their results later today.

One previously reported case has now recovered, while yesterday's previously reported confirmed case has now been reclassified as under investigation as it's thought to be a historical infection.

The country's number of active cases is now 69.

Community testing for the virus continues throughout Auckland in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara.