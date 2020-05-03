No new cases of Covid-19 today, but a new milestone: Over 10k Kiwis have entered quarantine from overseas

The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The information was released electronically as no Government media conference was scheduled today.

The Ministry of Health also said there have been zero deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 21.

Today's update comes after New Zealand had just one new case for the entirety of last week.

The Ministry of Health used today’s update to reiterate its encouragement for downloading the contract tracing app and discuss quarantining in New Zealand.

They said there has been 380,000 registrations for the Covid-19 Tracer app, which is an increase of 17,000 since 5pm on Sunday.

“We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of Covid-19,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“The Ministry is also very supportive of the work done by businesses to get their unique QR codes up and running, with 13,600 posters having been created as of midday.

“If people are having issues with the app, we want to know so we can get the problems fixed.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield visited Auckland quarantine and managed isolation facilities on Friday, where he met with about 300 of the people involved in providing accommodation for guests, including health workers and hotel workers.

Dr Bloomfield said he wanted to acknowledge the hard work those in such facilities had been doing throughout New Zealand’s response to Covid-19.

“Protecting our border is a critical part of the Government's strategy to eliminate Covid-19, especially now that domestic cases are at such low levels.

“We don’t want to put the progress we have made in jeopardy and we know international arrivals continue to be a potential source of new cases.

“It was important to me to be satisfied that guests are being appropriately supported and that health requirements are being met.”

Over the weekend, New Zealand saw the 10,000th passenger enter managed isolation or quarantine in Auckland.



The Ministry of Health said more than 2000 people are in the hotels being used for isolation or quarantine in Auckland at any one time, and so far around 8000 people have completed their stay in Auckland or Christchurch and have returned home.

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, remains at 1504. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations – is still 1154.

Of those cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1456 people have recovered, which is no change from yesterday for 97 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

The Ministry of Health added there is one person in hospital with the virus. The person is not in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.