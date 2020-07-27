No new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 testing (file photo). Source: istock.com

That means zero new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the community or at the border.

It has now been 17 days since the last community-transmitted case in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health reported today’s numbers via a statement.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country remains at 1515.

There are no additional recovered cases to report today.

No one is in hospital with Covid-19.

Yesterday, one new imported case was reported as the number of Covid-19 tests completed in the country reached one million.

Laboratories processed 2026 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,002,790.

There are now 2,304,800 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer app.