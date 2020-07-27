TODAY |

No new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 testing (file photo). Source: istock.com

That means zero new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the community or at the border.

It has now been 17 days since the last community-transmitted case in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health reported today’s numbers via a statement.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country remains at 1515.

There are no additional recovered cases to report today.

No one is in hospital with Covid-19. 

Yesterday, one new imported case was reported as the number of Covid-19 tests completed in the country reached one million.

Laboratories processed 2026 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,002,790. 

There are now 2,304,800 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer app.

Users have recorded 89,889,212 poster scans in total, and created 3,777,071 manual diary entries.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Little girl who's Jacinda Ardern's 'biggest fan' greets her with running hug at mall
2
Buzzing drone derails interview with Jacinda Ardern on Late Night Big Breakfast
3
Judith Collins answers 'very personal' question during offbeat Late Night Big Breakfast interview
4
Richie Mo'unga admits drop goal was 'definitely' on his mind in dying moments of Bledisloe draw
5
Ian Foster defends Rieko Ioane, says botched try not the reason for Bledisloe draw
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Judge tells agitated Christchurch white supremacist to 'stop the noise' as parole breach charge dropped

Young candidates: 'No age group has a monopoly on good ideas' - National's William Wood
09:12

Waitara dentist inspiring other rangatahi Māori to get into the profession

Ardern defends performance of Twyford, Davis as 'solid', following widespread criticism