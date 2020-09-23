No new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today

There are no cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed via statement.

Pathogenic viruses causing infection in host organism (file picture) Source: istock.com

In a statement today the Ministry of Health confirmed New Zealand's total number of active coronavirus cases is 55; with 28 of those imported cases in managed isolation quarantine facilities, and 27 are community cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 1,477.

One person is in hospital with the virus. The patient is in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore hospital.

There are 18 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes nine people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

The close contacts of the three community cases reported last Wednesday are being contact traced, tested and isolated.

The trio are members of a family who were on a Christchurch to Auckland chartered flight, which were last weekend found to have resulted in infections.

"The National Contact Tracing team will continue issuing exposure notices through the COVID Tracer App when it’s appropriate," the Ministry said in the statement.



"We’re aware of a number of people who got tested last week because they received an App notification indicating they’d been at a location during a designated contact time."

Yesterday, 3,539 Covid-19 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 951,954.

The Ministry is reminding people of the importance of staying home if they were unwell, particularly as Kiwis travel around the country during the school holidays.