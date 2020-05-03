No new cases of Covid-19, NZ's recovery rate at 95 per cent

The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today while asking Kiwis to keep up good habits in the first weekend of relaxed restrictions in Alert Level 2.

Source: 1 NEWS

The information was released electronically as no Government media conferences have been scheduled this weekend.

The Ministry of Health said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 21.

With the first weekend at Alert Level 2 since lockdown here, the Ministry of Health reminded New Zealanders to remain vigilent despite the relaxed restrictions.

"During this first weekend of Alert Level 2, it is vital that all New Zealanders maintain the good habits we have learned and implemented in our daily lives over the past weeks," the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health asked Kiwis to:

Most importantly - if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise

Keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport

If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested

Good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep Covid-19 at bay

Keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once

"To ensure Covid-19 is stopped from spreading in New Zealand, these key health measures need to be strictly adhered."

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, remains at 1498. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is still 1148.

Of those cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1428 people have recovered, up seven on yesterday for 95 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

The Ministry of Health added there are three people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care. One each in Auckland, Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.