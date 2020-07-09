No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

There remains 21 active cases of the virus in the country, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine.

Since the pandemic began, New Zealand has had 1206 confimed cases of the coronavirus.

It's been 85 days since the last case of community transmission.

There is currently no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday, 2307 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, with the total number of tests completed in New Zealand to date now 453,923.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.