No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Health officials say three previous cases have now recovered, bringing the total active cases in New Zealand to 56. 

The country's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,722. 

There were nine coronavirus cases announced yesterday, with eight considered to be active, and the other deemed historic.

Yesterday, labs around New Zealand processed 5,530 tests, increasing the number of total tests completed to 1.3 million. 

The Ministry of Health confirmed today's update in a statement this afternoon.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
