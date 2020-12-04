No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

Today there are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Nine previously reported cases have now recovered, so New Zealand's total number of active cases is 61.

There has been 1713 confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Yesterday, 6846 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, adding to new Zealand's total of nearly 1.3 million.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed nine new cases of the coronavirus in managed isolation, including two more members of the Pakistan cricket team. There are now 10 members of the 53-man squad with the illness.

"Laboratories are processing the team’s day nine swabs, which were taken yesterday. Full results are pending," the Health Ministry said today.

The Government's COVID Tracer app now has 2.39 million registered users. There has now been 132.57 million poster scans recorded, as well as 5.34 million manual diary entries.

"The effectiveness of New Zealand’s contact tracing activities is measured and reported against performance metrics known as 'Covid-19 Disease Indicators' that include contact tracing indicators," the Ministry of Health said.

"As part of our regular reviews of our reporting and metrics, a technical issue with the time stamp data fields, affecting reports for the period between 11 August and 10 September, has now been rectified."