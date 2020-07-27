There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.

File picture. Source: istock.com

However, one case from managed isolation, which was under further investigation yesterday, has been reclassified as a confirmed case which has now recovered.

Three other previously reported cases of the coronavirus have also recovered, with the total number of active cases now at 70.

All testing of the international fishing crew has now been completed from their day six tests, with no additional positive results.

There has now been 1,579 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

This comes after yesterday, there were 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, all in managed isolation.

Almost 3,600 tests for Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total to 1.06 million tests completed since the pandemic began.

Today's announcement was provided through written statement as there was no press conference scheduled for this afternoon.

Seven community testing centres are open across Auckland for the long weekend as health officials closely monitor testing capacity.

There are now more than 2.3 million users on the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 tracing app having recorded over 98 million scans of QR check-in codes.