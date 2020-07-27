TODAY |

No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

It has now been 95 days since any community transmission of the coronavirus in New Zealand.

Since yesterday, five people have recovered meaning there are now 22 active cases in the country, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine. No one is in hospital with the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 1217.

New Zealand's death toll from Covid-19 remains at 22.

Yesterday, 1608 tests for the coronavirus were carried out, of which 383 were of people in managed isolation. The rest were in the community, at the border or of staff at managed isolation facilities, Dr Bloomfield said.


