TODAY |

No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reported.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

Yesterday, there were also no new cases of the virus, and it has now been 86 days since any community transmission in New Zealand.

There remains 21 active cases, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, which are part of New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began - 1206.

The death toll in New Zealand stands at 22.

There are currently no people being treated for the illness in hospital in New Zealand.

Laboratories completed 1754 tests yesterday, with the total number of tests to date at 455,677.

"We all have a part to play and we’re encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:14
'Tax is love' - Green Party leaders want to see taxes increased to build fairer NZ
2
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
3
Police name man killed in microlight plane crash near Twizel
4
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
5
Thousands return home, but are there enough jobs to go around?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:04

Amid political scandals, what do voters actually care about in the election?

Man charged over damaging Queenstown apartment after wild night of partying with Highlanders players

NZTA delays decision about rules for people to ride on footpath until after election
02:12

Growing demand from families in need sees orders increase for fish scraps