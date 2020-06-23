No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reported.

Yesterday, there were also no new cases of the virus, and it has now been 86 days since any community transmission in New Zealand.

There remains 21 active cases, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, which are part of New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began - 1206.

The death toll in New Zealand stands at 22.

There are currently no people being treated for the illness in hospital in New Zealand.

Laboratories completed 1754 tests yesterday, with the total number of tests to date at 455,677.