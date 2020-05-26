No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Source: Associated Press

There remains 27 active cases of the virus.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began also remains at 1205.

It's now been 82 days without and community transmission in New Zealand.

No one is in hospital for the illness.

Yesterday there were 2191 tests carried out for the coronavirus, adding to a total of 446,367.

"Testing remains a crucial part of our overall response and we all have a part to play," the Ministry of Health said in its statement.

"Testing in the community is fundamental to our efforts to ensure we stay ahead of Covid-19. If you are offered a swab, then please take up that offer."

The Government's NZ COVID Tracer app now has 617,200 registered users.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.