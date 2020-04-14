No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for second day in a row

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

The country's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1154, with our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remaining at 1504.



There were also no new deaths, with the national toll remaining at 21.



There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.

One additional person has recovered from the coronavirus, taking the number of recoveries to 1456. This represents 97 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases as having recovered from the virus.



There are now 27 active cases of Covid-19.



One person remains in Middlemore Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, but they are not in intensive care.