No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for 14 days in a row, still one active case

There remains just one active case of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

There were also no new Covid-19 cases recorded in the country today, with the total number of confirmed and probable cases remaining at 1504.

There were no new Covid-19 deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.

No one is in hospital being treated for the illness in New Zealand.

Yesterday, 2813 tests for the virus were carried out, bringing the national total to almost 289,000.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that seven significant clusters of the virus have now closed, the most recent was the World Hereford Conference cluster which was closed today.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for 28 days from the date when all cases have completed isolation.