There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1154. The country's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.



There were no new deaths, with the national toll remaining at 21.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement.

There was also no change to the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus at 1455, representing 97 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases as having recovered from the illness.



One person remains at Middlemore hospital, but they are not in the Intensive Care Unit.