No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1154. The country's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

There were no new deaths, with the national toll remaining at 21.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement.

There was also no change to the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus at 1455, representing 97 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases as having recovered from the illness.

One person remains at Middlemore hospital, but they are not in the Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 5604 tests, bringing the total number of completed tests to 255,850.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
